Refreshing royal address

THE inaugural royal address by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to Parliament on Monday was a refreshing departure from the norm.

In tone and style, as well as demeanour and substance, it was low-key, far from the usual embellished royal speeches. Yet, there was no mistaking the gravity of his message to the nation’s leaders and lawmakers. And through them, Malaysians.

First, a necessary note of caution. Significant differences exist between the official transcript posted on Parliament’s website and the live speech. These variances go beyond the usual editorial adjustments made to render oral presentations more readable.

What struck me with this royal address was His Majesty’s first sentence after his obligatory and brief traditional Islamic salutation. What surprised and impressed me was the ending of his first sentence. “. . . Saudara saudari yang Saya hormati sekalian” (“Ladies and gentlemen whom I respect” or “Respected ladies and gentlemen”).

He used the uncustomary Saya first-person pronoun and not the traditional Beta. The capitalised “S” of Saya was in the official transcript but in his speech, it sounded like a simple and modest saya.

His Majesty used “saya” many more times. In tandem, he referred to Members of Parliament (MPs) as “Saudara saudari”. However, in the transcript they were referred to as “Ahli-ahli Yang Berhormat sekalian” (Honourable Members).

Midway through his address, the King emphasised his desire for MPs to maintain decorum and treat each other with civility, avoiding rude language and uncouth behaviour. The necessity of reminding them of this basic courtesy speaks volumes.

His Majesty admitted that he felt embarrassed to enter Parliament, noting what had transpired in the House during the past few years. This drew loud applause.

The King added that he had given the “green light” to the Speaker to suspend any unruly MP for a period of two weeks, which prompted another round of loud applause. Once more, this segment, along with his earlier remarks regarding rude MPs, was also omitted from the transcript.

Sultan Ibrahim went on to urge MPs to respect the current unity government, emphasising: “If MPs want to engage in politics, they should wait until the next election.” This statement was met with enthusiastic applause.

Towards the end of the address, His Majesty urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to be more aggressive in pursuing the corrupt, and for the courts to expedite their processes. This portion of the speech was also omitted from the transcript.

I had intimations that Sultan Ibrahim is cut from a different cloth, literally and figuratively. Unlike the traditional Malay sultan attire of embroidered songket and samping with a towering tanjak, Sultan Ibrahim opted for the ceremonial white military garb, complete with a green beret. He resembled that of a commanding officer, moving his quarters to the fore.

In tone and content, His Majesty meant business. He is precisely the King Malaysia needs today.

Perhaps, being in Johor and seeing how they do it so crisp and well across the causeway, Sultan Ibrahim is intolerant of the challenges endured by his fellow citizens for the past generation or two.

He wants change, radical and immediate. May he achieve great success, for with that, the success of Malaysia will follow suit.

As for the significant difference between the official transcript and the actual Royal Speech, that is emblematic of the vast gulf between reality and what the government’s documents report.