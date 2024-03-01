Upskilling creates win-win situation

IN the evolving landscape of the modern workplace, upskilling has emerged as a powerful catalyst for growth and success, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between employers and employees.

As industries continue to change at an unprecedented pace, the ability of employees to adapt and acquire new skills has become essential. In this dynamic environment, upskilling serves as a driving force.

Advantages for employees

We have heard of how upskilling is beneficial for employees. In today’s world of work, upskilling is not a nice “extra” to have but an essential part of one’s professional life. Here are some of the benefits for employees:

Adaptability to new technologies

A World Economic Forum report predicted that machines will be doing half of all tasks by 2025. As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, it is crucial for employees to constantly develop new skills to stay up to date with the latest tools and software.

Upskilling is essential as it enables employees to adapt to new technologies and utilise them to their fullest potential, thus remaining relevant in an evolving and digitalised world of work.

Better job satisfaction

Employee satisfaction is influenced by various factors, including salaries, work-life balance, work environment and opportunities for skills development.

Gallup’s State of the Workplace 2023 Report found that over half of those currently employed are actively or passively seeking a new job. The top factors individuals are looking for in their next job are increased pay, improved well-being and opportunities to grow and develop.

Upskilling staff is a great way to show employees that they are valued and have clear career progression goals. This, in turn, can boost morale and improve job satisfaction.

Career advancement pathway

Employers are constantly looking for individuals with updated skills and knowledge to meet the demands of their evolving business needs. By upskilling and reskilling themselves, employees are more marketable to potential employers and have more opportunities for career advancement and higher-paying roles.

Benefits for employers

A common fear that some employers may have when it comes to upskilling their workers is that they may leave. On the contrary, investing in their employees’ professional growth will reap them many rewards.

Improved employee retention

A survey by Better Buys found that businesses that support employees’ professional development experience a 34% higher retention rate than those that do not.

The same study also found that employees who have access to professional development opportunities are 15% more engaged at work. Upskilling and reskilling opportunities, supported by employee engagement, increase job satisfaction and employee loyalty.

Increased return on investment

Encouraging a culture of continuous learning and dedicating resources to employee development tools can yield positive business outcomes for organisations.

While it may be challenging to quantify every dollar invested directly, an upskilling programme may contribute towards confidence-building within an organisation as it provides a clear and real-life action plan.

Reskilling employees to suit current and emerging trends can also contribute to more resilient organisations. McKinsey highlighted how reskilling the workforce was key to organisations thriving after the pandemic.

Attracting new talent

Investing in employee development and career advancement not only boosts employee morale but also transforms them into strong brand advocates.

When employees feel valued, they are more likely to recommend the organisation to their network, including friends, former colleagues and family, thereby broadening the talent pool for future recruitment.

Conclusion

Upskilling is a win-win situation, benefiting employers and employees. By investing in upskilling, employers can ensure the continuous growth and development of their workforce, stay competitive in the market and demonstrate their support for employee growth.

At the same time, employees who are upskilled can enhance their job performance, progress toward their career goals and secure their future in an ever-changing job market. Therefore, businesses must prioritise upskilling as part of their talent development strategy to achieve long-term success.

The writer is the founder and managing director of integrated talent solutions company Aisling Group. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com