Malaysia to woo investors at Qatar Economic forum

DOHA: The Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) 2024 commenced today, featuring numerous global leaders, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who will present their countries’ top selling points to attract investors.

In addition to Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the fourth edition of the QEF will be attended by Polish President Andrzej Duda, Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto, and President of the Republic of Palau, Surangel S. Whipps Jr.

These leaders, along with over 100 chief executives, influential voices, and decision-makers from sectors such as economics, finance, technology, investment, energy, education, sports, and climate, are expected to provide insights into their respective countries.

The first day will commence with an opening address by Sheikh Mohammed, followed by three sessions featuring Sheikh Mohammed, Duda, and Anwar.

Anwar will take the main stage in a session titled “In Conversation with the Prime Minister of Malaysia,“ moderated by Bloomberg TV anchor and chief international correspondent for Southeast Asia, Haslinda Amin.

During his 30-minute session, Anwar who is also the Finance Minister, will discuss the attractiveness of Malaysia as an investment destination, emphasising its appeal beyond Qatar, West Asia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market.

The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, will also grace the event.

Under the theme “A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty,“ the forum’s discussions will focus on five key areas: geopolitics, globalisation and trade, the energy transition, technology innovation, business and investment outlook, as well as sports and entertainment.

In addition to the main stage discussions, more than 70 speakers will participate in 12 breakout sessions across two stages, addressing themes such as investing in emerging markets, rewiring global trade and real-life applications of artificial intelligence.

Following his session, Anwar is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Duda and participate in an interview with Al-Jazeera.

The Prime Minister will conclude his official visit by inaugurating the UKM Qatar offshore campus.

Anwar is currently on his maiden three-day official visit to the Qatari capital.