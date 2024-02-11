15 national wushu athletes to take part in first ASEAN-China Wushu competition

NANTONG: Fifteen national wushu athletes are among the 1,500 exponents vying in the first ASEAN-China Wushu Championship here, starting tomorrow until next Wednesday in conjunction with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

Wushu Federation of ASEAN-China president Datuk Chong Kim Fatt said the inaugural tournament held at Nantong University aimed to further strengthen sports diplomacy between the 10 ASEAN countries involved as well as give exposure to wushu athletes.

“This wushu meet is a connecting bridge whicht brought us here (Nantong) to hold sports diplomacy.

“I also found that there are many Olympic gold winners and world champions from various types of sports born here (Nantong) so there may be added value that we can learn in the future for the development of sports in the country not only for wushu,“ he said when met here.

Chong who is also Wushu Federation of Malaysia (PWM) president said among the wushu athletes involved are Clement Ting Su Wei, Lee Ron, Mok Xiao Yuan, Muhammad Danish Aizad, Si Shin Peng, Tan Zhi Yan, and Wong Zi Hong in the male category.

While Lee Jia Rong, Tan Cheong Min, Mandy Cebelle Chen, Sydney Chin, Kwan Yong Xin, and Pang Pui Yee are in the women’s category.

Kim Fatt said that in addition to athletes, the tournament also opened up space for university students and clubs here to get involved as a sign of friendship between the two countries that has been forged for a long time.

The opening ceremony of the tournament will be attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh and Chinese Olympic Committee vice-president Yu Zaiqing.