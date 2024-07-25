Malaysian athletes to don Rizman Ruzaini-designed ‘The Malaya’ at Paris Olympics opening

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian athletes will be wearing traditional outfits designed by Rizman Ruzaini, named ‘The Malaya’, at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics tomorrow.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), through their official Instagram, said the women athletes will wear songket-patterned Baju Kurung with a kelubung while the men will don the Baju Melayu Teluk Belanga.

OCM said Rizman Ruzaini was invited by the parent body in January 2024 to participate in the Olympics Night 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur, where local designers were given the opportunity to showcase their vision of what our athletes would wear at the opening ceremony of the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris.

“From there on, the fashion house worked hard to produce the traditional outfits that make up ‘The Malaya’, a vision that has translated into what you are seeing today, and what the world will see on the 26th July as our athletes #GoForGold,“ said OCM.

One of the designers, Rizman Nordin, said the Teluk Belanga outfit was chosen as a tribute to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who hails from Johor.

Additionally, this collection reflects Rizman Ruzaini’s dedication to national heroes such as Datuk Maharaja Lela, Dol Said, Yantuan Amtah, Tok Janggut, Datuk Bahaman, Mat Kilau and Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

“We chose an olive green colour scheme with golden motifs because this colour gives a classic aura and under the reflection of light, it will emit a golden effect, symbolising the hope for our athletes to bring home gold medals for Malaysia,“ Rizman Nordin said through a video shared by OCM.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said she is glad that the elegant attire chosen by the National Sports Council has been well received by sports fans in the country.

The Malaysian contingent, consisting of 26 athletes and led by Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and his deputy Datuk Nicol David, will participate in nine sports at Paris 2024.

The Paris Olympics will run from tomorrow until Aug 11.