Paris 2024: Ariana Nur Diana almost stuns former world champion

PARIS: National recurve archer Ariana Nur Diana Mohamad Zairi almost stunned 2022 world champion Chiara Rebagliati of Italy in the women’s individual 1/32 elimination round at the 2024 Paris Olympics, before losing 5-6 in the shoot-off.

The 19-year-old debutant, started well to hit the bull’s eye in the first set to tie 27-27 , before winning the second 25-24 to lead 3-1 at the Invalides.

As the competition got intense under the scorching Paris summer weather hitting 30 degrees Celsius this afternoon, the Italian started to score near perfect scores to win the next two sets 28-27, 29-27 to take a 5-3 lead.

Both started the fifth set with perfect scores of 10-10, and then hit 9-9, but Ariana Nur Diana managed to hit another bull’s eye to get 10 while Rebagliati only scored 8, giving the Malaysian 29-27 to level the score at 5-5.

With the winner to be decided in a shoot-off, the Italian advanced to the 1/16 elimination round after hitting another bull’s eye for 10, while Ariana Nur Diana hit nine.

