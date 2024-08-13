Paris 2024 was an eye opener for Betrand Rhodict

THE 2024 Olympic Games was an eye-opener and a good experience for young national diver Betrand Rhodict Lises which had help him to find his purpose in the sport.

Betrand Rhodict said that prior to his debut in the games, he felt that he had ‘lost track’ but he has now renew his confidence thanks to his experience competing and attending the team’s central training in London ahead of the games.

He said while he had not managed to emerge victorious, the games had at least provided him with a valuable learning experience for him as a young diver to better himself in future competitions.

“To be honest, in terms of the support from everyone else, to me it’s great. It’s just that for myself. How to say this, I really found myself more because at one point of the time, I actually lost myself. I don’t know what is my purpose for that. I don’t know what am I doing this for.

“So I thank god I actually found myself. To be honest it had been a good learning experience,” he said upon his return to Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today.

However, Betrand Rhodict said he would need to take a quick break to rest and recover from multiple injuries sustained during the Olympics before getting back on his feet.

Earlier, Bertrand’s challenge at the 2024 Olympics ended early after being eliminated in the qualifying round.

The 19-year-old diver failed to get a spot in the top 18 for the semi-finals of the men’s 10 metres (m) platform event after finishing 25th out of 26 competitors in the qualifying round with 313.70 points at the Olympic Aquatic Centre, Paris.

Meanwhile, national women diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri whose challenge in the 2024 Olympic Games ended in the last place in the women’s 3m springboard final after collecting a total of 244.80 points, said she would need a ‘reset’ in her career plans.

“I feel very good about myself, coming from not wanting to dive anymore to getting into the final. I still love the sports, I will miss diving, I have a lot more to give with the proper coaching and programme with proper everything I can do better.

“I’m not sure yet I have really think about myself I have to reset for myself. I have my plans and there’s no decision yet... I want to rest first,” she said.