2026 SUKMA to include e-sports, chess, cricket, and kabaddi

THE 2026 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Selangor will introduce e-sports, chess, cricket, and kabaddi as new competitive sports, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh announced. The decision was finalized during the SUKMA Supreme Council meeting chaired by Yeoh, which also confirmed boxing and softball as mandatory sports from 2026 onwards.

“This brings the total mandatory sports to 30. With the four additions, 34 sports will be contested,“ Yeoh said in a press conference. She emphasized that no further appeals for additional sports would be considered to allow organizers ample preparation time for the event, scheduled from August 15 to 24, 2026.

Brunei Darussalam’s contingent was officially approved for participation, though the specific sports they will compete in will be decided by a technical committee. Additionally, state sports councils will oversee Para SUKMA participation starting 2026, replacing youth and sports departments for more strategic athlete development.

Addressing gender disparity, Yeoh highlighted new policies to boost female representation. Open events will now require mixed-gender participation, and Olympic-recognized sports will proceed regardless of meeting the six-state minimum for women athletes. “This ensures opportunities for women despite funding challenges,“ she said.

States must also appoint female contingent heads or deputies and allocate 20% of support roles to women. Selangor SUKMA will further ensure 30% female volunteers and 20% female technical officials. “This edition will be more inclusive, setting a new benchmark,“ Yeoh added. - Bernama