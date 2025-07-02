21-point system should stay – Rexy

KUALA LUMPUR: Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky feels that there is no necessity for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to change the present 21-point scoring system.

Rexy, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics doubles champion, said BWF should tackle more important matters to make the game more competitive and attractive instead of meddling with the scoring system.

“They (BWF) seem preoccupied with changing the scoring system. To me, the 21-point system is good and should not be changed.

“They should think of other matters instead of changing the scoring system. I don’t have to elaborate; they know better,” he told reporters after a training session at ABM here today.

Earlier, BWF announced the implementation of trials for a 15-point scoring system for selected tournaments, including regional and Grade 3 (Series and International Challenge) competitions, from April to September or October this year.

The proposal was endorsed by the BWF Council meeting on Nov 9, 2024, and a final decision on whether to adopt the new system will be made at the 2026 BWF annual general meeting.

Under the proposed 15-point system, a match will be decided over best-of-five games.

If the score is tied at 14-14, a player would need a two-point advantage to win or the game will automatically end at 21 points.

There will be a short break after eight points in every game.