NATIONAL men’s doubles shuttler Aaron Chia will compete in the 2025 All-England Badminton Championships, after all.

National men’s doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi confirmed that Aaron, who suffered a shoulder injury recently, has been given the green light to compete in the prestigious tournament, which begins in Birmingham, England tomorrow.

“Based on the information received yesterday, Aaron will play in the All-England,” he told Bernama.

The Indonesian coaching legend, however, will not be in Birmingham to guide his charges due to visa problems.

Aaron and his doubles partner, Soh Wooi Yik, will begin their journey in the world’s oldest badminton tournament by taking on Denmark’s Rasmus Kjaer-Frederik Sogaard.

Aaron-Wooi Yik are seeded fifth for the All-England, having finished as runners-up in the 2019 and 2024 editions.

The shoulder injury Aaron suffered led to the 2022 world champions suffering a stunning 18-21, 8-21 opening-round loss to China’s young combination of Sun Wen Jun-Zhu Yi Jun in the Orleans Masters, a Super 300 tournament, in France last week.

Meanwhile, national mixed doubles head coach Nova Widianto said mixed doubles shuttler Cheng Su Yin will also be ready to make her All England debut despite the ankle injury she had suffered at the Orleans Masters last week.

“(Su Yin) can play and can train,“ he said in a short message.

The 21-year-old slipped down the ladder after the second round match at the Orleans Masters, causing her and partner Hoo Pang Ron to withdraw from the quarter-finals against Indonesia’s Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja last Friday.

Pang Ron-Su Yin will square off against Ki Dong Ju-Jeong Na Eun of South Korea in the first round of the All England 2025.