PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, secured consecutive titles for the first time in their careers after a hard-fought victory in the Thailand Open final today.

The world No. 4 duo overcame an early setback to defeat Denmark’s world No. 75 pair, William Kryger Boe - Christian Faust Kjaer, with a 20-22, 21-17, 21-12 win in a 60-minute battle.

This win marks a milestone for the duo, as it is the first time they have secured two titles in a single season, following their earlier triumph at the Badminton Asia Championships in Zhejiang, China, in March.