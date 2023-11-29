AFC Cup: TFC and Central Coast mariners share the spoils in 1-1 draw

KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu FC (TFC) and Australian outfit Central Coast Mariners shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw during an Asian Football Confederation (AFC Cup) Group G match at the Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, Australia, today.

The draw saw TFC under coach Tomislav Steinbruckner (pix), remain second in the group with nine points, one behind The Mariners who have 10 points.

Right from the first whistle, TFC showed a lot of urgency in attack and managed to create several opportunities but both sides were guilty of missing goal scoring chances in the first half.

However, the start of the second half saw a transformation in attack for TFC when Engku Muhammad Nur Shakir Engku Yacob struck the opening goal of the match in the 53rd minute.

The lead stayed intact until the 87th minute and just when TFC were looking like headed for a prized victory, Miguel Di Pizio came around and spoiled the party by scoring the equaliser for Coast Mariners.

In their first meeting at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Gong Badak on Sept 20, TFC pulled off a pleasant upset by beating Coast Mariners 1-0, courtesy of an own goal by Nathan Paul.

On Dec 13, TFC will face Bali United from Indonesia, in their final Group G match which is also expected to decide the winner of the group. -Bernama