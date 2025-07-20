Ahmad Zahid congratules Pearly-Thinaah, Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin for runner-up finishes

DEPUTY Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has lauded national badminton pairs Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani for their runner-up finishes at the 2025 Japan Open.

Ahmad Zahid commended their fighting spirit, discipline, and determination, calling them an inspiration for Malaysians. “Continue to move forward, keep fighting. Don’t ever feel afraid or retreat. Every drop of sweat paves the way to even greater success,“ he said in a Facebook post.

In the finals, Pearly-Thinaah fell to China’s world number one pair Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning with scores of 5-21, 14-21. Meanwhile, Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin lost 16-21, 17-21 to South Korea’s Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae.

Both Malaysian pairs earned USD33,250 (RM141,000) as runners-up. - Bernama