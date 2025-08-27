Anisimova starts US Open with commanding first-round win over Birrell

AMANDA ANISIMOVA launched her US Open campaign with a commanding 6-3 6-2 first-round victory over Australia’s Kimberly Birrell on Tuesday.

The American eighth seed is pursuing another Grand Slam opportunity following a standout season featuring her first WTA 1000 title in Doha and a Wimbledon final appearance.

“It’s not easy playing in the first round of a Grand Slam, I never played against her so it was tricky,“ Anisimova said.

The 23-year-old returned to competition last year after an extended mental health break and dominated proceedings at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

She secured a crucial break to love for a 4-2 advantage and immediately regained control after Birrell’s brief response.

Anisimova sealed the opening set with an ace and carried her momentum into the second set with two further breaks.

She comfortably held serve to complete the victory and progress to the second round against another Australian opponent.

“It’s been a special year, I’m just enjoying the journey,“ Anisimova added. “I try to have fun every day but these are the moments I enjoy the most.”

The world number nine is channelling her current form and Top-10 ranking into confidence rather than pressure.

“If anything, I just embrace where I am and where my ranking is at when I step onto the court and just try and use it to my advantage,“ she told reporters.

Anisimova believes her Wimbledon experiences will prove invaluable during her home Grand Slam tournament.

“I was playing some great tennis there, and there were a lot of tough matches that I got through,“ she said. “There were a lot of times where I dug really deep, and I think that’s going to be really important for me here.” – Reuters