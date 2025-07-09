Apple in talks for US F1 broadcast rights after movie success

APPLE is reportedly in discussions to secure the US broadcast rights for Formula 1 when the current contract expires next year.

The Financial Times revealed the tech giant’s interest, citing sources familiar with the matter. This move follows the strong performance of Apple’s racing film “F1: The Movie,“ which has earned $293 million in its first 10 days.

The iPhone maker is set to compete with ESPN, currently owned by Disney, for the broadcasting rights. Netflix’s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” series has significantly boosted F1’s popularity in the US, a trend Apple aims to leverage. Earlier reports suggested Netflix is also a contender for the rights from the 2026 season.

Neither Apple nor Formula 1 has officially commented on the negotiations. - Reuters