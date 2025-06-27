ARGENTINA and AS Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes has accepted an offer to join Boca Juniors next season, an official at the top-tier Argentine club told Reuters on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Paredes has a clause in his Roma contract that allows him to leave the Serie A club for $3.5 million.

“Now he must execute the clause,“ the Argentine club source told Reuters.

A World Cup winner with Argentina, Paredes began his career at Boca in 2010, before his first stint with Roma in 2014. He also played for Empoli, Zenit St Petersburg, Paris St Germain and Juventus.

Boca are planning a major overhaul following a disappointing season in which they crashed out in the preliminary round of the Copa Libertadores and failed to make it out of the group stage at the Club World Cup.

