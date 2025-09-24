Arsenal’s Madueke out for weeks with knee injury, Arteta confirms

ARSENAL winger Noni Madueke will be sidelined for a few weeks after suffering a knee injury during Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City.

Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the setback for the England international, who was substituted at halftime after initially feeling the problem.

British media reports suggest the 23-year-old close-season signing from Chelsea could be absent for six to eight weeks.

Arteta explained that the player will require another scan next week to determine the full extent of the injury.

“He felt something in the beginning of the match, at halftime it was too sore,“ Arteta told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup third round clash at Port Vale.

The manager described Madueke as being gutted and disappointed given his recent good form and growing threat on the pitch.

Arteta also revealed that another summer arrival, Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, has picked up a groin injury.

The manager attributed Hincapie’s issue to a change of load and lack of proper pre-season preparation.

Arteta expressed optimism that Hincapie’s injury would be short-term pending assessment in the coming days.

Arsenal’s injury list also includes Germany forward Kai Havertz, who remains out following knee surgery last month.

There was positive news regarding Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, who is close to returning from a shoulder injury.

Arteta confirmed Odegaard has avoided surgery and is already back in training, with his return expected within days.

Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier League table, five points behind champions Liverpool.

The North London side face a challenging away fixture against Newcastle United on Sunday. – Reuters