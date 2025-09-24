Arteta defends Arsenal tactics after handbrake criticism from pundits

MIKEL ARTETA has defiantly stated that his tactical approach will not derail Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware following accusations of excessive caution.

The Arsenal manager responded to criticism from pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, who claimed the team played with the “handbrake on” during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Arteta’s team selection came under scrutiny after he benched Eberechi Eze and fielded a midfield trio that previously struggled against Liverpool.

Manchester City took an early lead through Erling Haaland before Arsenal improved significantly with second-half substitutions.

The Gunners required a stoppage-time equaliser from Gabriel Martinelli to secure a point against the champions.

Arteta delivered a sharp rebuttal when questioned about the perceived negative tactics during his pre-match press conference.

He expressed surprise at the narrative given Arsenal’s statistical dominance against a Pep Guardiola team.

The Spanish manager challenged the logic of combining the concepts of “dominance” and “handbrake” when describing the same performance.

Arteta defended his decision not to start Eze by referencing the player’s fitness levels and workload management.

He confirmed winger Noni Madueke will miss several weeks after sustaining a knee injury against Manchester City.

Arsenal face Port Vale in the League Cup on Wednesday as they continue their campaign across multiple competitions. – AFP