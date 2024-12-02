Asian Le Mans: JMR celebrate successful debut season

JOHOR Motorsports Racing (JMR) and Triple Eight brought the curtain down on a successful debut season in the 2023/2024 Asian Le Mans Series with a highly impressive second place in the GT category championship, missing out on the championship by a narrow two points.

JMR in a statement said Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim, alongside Luca Stolz and Jordan Love, finished Race 5 at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, yesterday, in P2 behind Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan in an action-packed four-hour race.

However, a post-race penalty for a driving time infringement handed the win to JMR Triple Eight for back-to-back victories in Abu Dhabi.

Race 4 at the same circuit on Feb 10 saw JMR clinch their maiden class victory after a flawless drive by the team, through an incident-laden race.

The win saw the championship race for the GT category go down to the wire with JMR Triple Eight trailing eventual winners Pure Rxcing by nine points.

“It has certainly been an exciting debut season in Asian Le Mans, which has exceeded expectations for JMR Triple Eight as they move on to the 2024 Intercontinental GT Challenge, which will feature endurance races at iconic tracks such as Bathurst (Australia), Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) and Indianapolis (USA),” it said.

Tunku Abdul Rahman in the same statement said the team made a huge step and went beyond what was expected.

“We were just aiming to be in the Top 10, but to be fighting for the championship, I think it’s a really good step and a positive thing to look on from. A really great job by everyone involved, all the drivers, the team and we’ll look forward to what’s coming up next,” he said.–Bernama