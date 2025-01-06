Aston's injured Stroll pulls out of Spanish GP

ASTON MARTIN announced late Saturday that Lance Stroll would miss the Spanish Grand Prix with an injured hand.

The Canadian was due to start on the seventh row of Sunday's grid after qualifying in 14th behind McLaren pole-sitter Oscar Piastri.

“Over the course of the past six weeks Lance has been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant believes is in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023,“ a statement from Aston Martin explained.

“As a result his medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow (Sunday) and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery.”

Stroll suffered fractures and a broken toe after a cycling accident during the 2023 pre-season, which required surgery followed by a process of rehabilitation.

The 26-year-old, whose father Lawrence Stroll owns the team, is in his seventh season with Aston.

He has picked up 14 points this year.

His celebrated two-time former world champion teammate Fernando Alonso sets off from the fifth row in front of his home fans hoping to secure his first points of a disappointing season.