Athletes for RTG to be known in March - Hannah

KUALA LUMPUR: The inclusion or removal of athletes from the Road To Gold (RTG) program will only be decided after the program’s new committee convenes in March.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the meeting will also address questions regarding the structure of the new RTG committee.

“We are likely to hold the meeting in March. Please wait for the official announcement,“ she said when met yesterday.

She said discussions on athlete selection will be based on deliberations with the new committee.

According to Hannah, she is also arranging meetings with several athletes to discuss possible additions or removals from the program.

“Parliament has just started and I am arranging several meetings including with Lee Zii Jia (men’s professional singles), Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani (men’s professional doubles), Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (track cycling champion),“ she said.

The RTG Committee met for the last time in November last year thus closing the account for the previous RTG cycle.

The meeting was co-chaired by Hannah and the President of the Malaysian Olympic Council (MOM) Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria.