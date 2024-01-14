Axelsen vows to return ‘really scary’ in Paris 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: World number one men’s singles shuttler, Viktor Axelsen believes he is still the player to beat for the Paris 2024 Olympics gold medal.

Despite he not enjoying the domination he used to in recent years with other players narrowing the gap, the reigning Olympic champion is confident that he will be back at his best shape for the world’s biggest multi-sport event from July 26 to Aug 11.

Yesterday, Axelsen missed his hattrick Malaysia Open title after facing a 12-21, 21-19, 17-21 defeat in an intense 70-minute battle against China’s world number six, Shi Yu Qi in the semi-finals, his second defeat within a month after losing to him in the World Tour Finals group stage.

At the World Tour Finals, Axelsen was quick to rebound to clinch the crown, beating Yu Qi in the final at Hangzhou, China on Dec 17.

Axelsen also faced setbacks against Taiwan’s Lee Chia Hao in the Hong Kong Open first round in September, India’s H.S. Prannoy in the World Championship quarter-finals in August and Malaysian shuttler Ng Tze Yong in the All England in March among others last year, compared to his almost total domination in the 2022 season.

However, the 2017 and 2022 world champion said he is yet to be on his best shape since suffering lower leg and left foot injuries during the Denmark Open in October, besides the tight World Tour calendar that only allowed him to take a short rest before the season opening Malaysia Open from Jan 9 to 14.

Axelsen is expected to skip a few tournaments beginning from next week’s India Open to focus on regaining his best form.

“I only had a week with really limited practice before coming here, so yeah, looking realistically I am far from my best in this tournament. So that’s the goal after this, to get as strong as I can.

“I could have rested a week extra, I am going to take that in January and February to prepare myself mentally and physically. Because after my injury in foot, I haven’t be able to prepare the way I want to, so still a long gap for me to be my best.

“I am in a pretty good place, I won the World Tour Finals for the fifth time just a few weeks ago, and I feel good, in the right place. Give me a few months with proper practice, I will come back really scary for the Olympics,” he said.-Bernama