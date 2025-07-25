Azeem falls short in 200m at WUG, shifts focus to 4x100m

NATIONAL sprinter Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi failed to qualify for the men’s 200-metre (m) final at the 2025 Rhine-Ruhr World University Games (WUG) in Lohrheidestadion here early Friday morning Malaysian time.

The 21-year-old Auburn University student clocked 21.51 seconds (s), slower than his first-round time of 21.26s set yesterday.

South Africa’s Bayanda Walaza, who claimed the 100m title, maintained his strong performance by topping the heat with a time of 20.76s, followed by Adria Medero of Spain (20.77s) and Christopher Ius of Australia (20.85s).

Speaking to reporters after the race, Muhammad Azeem admitted to suffering from fatigue after competing over four consecutive days, including the 100m event.

“I still ran today to prove that I belong here, and I want to compete, not just participate. After today’s race, I realised my body’s condition isn’t ready to handle two events in one meet.

“But this is a good preparation for 2026 because I plan to run in both the 100m and 200m. The vision is clearer now, so I wouldn’t say I’m disappointed because I know this isn’t my main event,” he said.

According to Muhammad Azeem, this was his first time competing in two events at a single meet since his school days.

“It’s definitely tough. If you look at it, only Walaza is doing well in both events, and the rest specialise in the 200m.

“For me, the 200m is a good race because it helps improve my 100m, especially in terms of top-end speed. That’s why my coach and I are planning to focus on both events next year,” said the Teluk Intan-born sprinter.

Muhammad Azeem’s personal best for the 200m stands at 20.79s, which he set in April at a championship in Florida - his sole appearance in the event this year before WUG.

His personal best is just 0.02s behind the national record of 20.77s held by Russel Alexander Nasir Taib.

Next, Muhammad Azeem, who finished fourth in the 100m, will join the national 4x100m relay squad for the heats scheduled for early Saturday Malaysian time.

Meanwhile, the national mixed 4x400m quartet of Umar Osman, Muhammad Aidil Azhar Azrul Hisyam, Nurul Aliah Maisarah Nor Azmi and Chelsea Cassiopea Evalli Bopulas missed out on a place in the final after finishing last in heat two of round one with a time of 3 minutes 31.72s.

In badminton, Malaysia’s Eogene Ewe and Wong Ling Ching advanced to the singles quarter-finals after victories in the round of 16 at the Westenergie Sporthalle in Mulheim an der Ruhr.

Eogene beat Thailand’s Wongsup Wongsup-In 15-12, 15-9 to set up a clash with Ting Yen Chen of Taiwan, while Ling Ching defeated compatriot Siti Zulaikha Muhammad Azmi 15-3, 15-12 to face India’s Devika Sihag next - BERNAMA