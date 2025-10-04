NATIONAL professional mixed doubles, Goh Soon Huat–Shevon Lai Jemie advanced to the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China, after defeating Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh–Supissara Paewsampran in the second round today.

The third seeds faced no problems when they won in straight sets 21-17, 21-14, thus making up for the disappointment of losing to the same opponents in the quarter-finals of the Swiss Open last month.

The husband and wife pair are scheduled to meet the Indonesian pair, Jafar Hidayatullah–Felisha Pasaribu, who defeated the Taiwanese pair, Chen Cheng Kuan-HsunYin Hui 21-9, 21-7 to vie for a ticket to the semi-finals, tomorrow.

Meanwhile, another Malaysian pair in the mixed doubles sector, Yap Roy King-Valeree Siow, failed to follow the footsteps of Soon Huat-Shevon when they lost to the Japanese pair, Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito 6-21, 16-21.

Also suffering the same fate were the country’s men’s and women’s singles, Justin Hoh and Goh Jin Wei who were eliminated in the second round.

Justin lost to world number four from Indonesia, Jonatan Christie 13-21, 19-21 in 45 minutes while Jin Wei lost to Thailand’s Supanida Katethong 15-21, 16-21.