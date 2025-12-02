BAMTC 2025: Malaysia fall to hong kong in opening group tie

MALAYSIA got off to a losing start in the 2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship (BAMTC) after going down 3-2 to Hong Kong in a Group B match at the Qingdao Conson Sports Centre in Qingdao, China today.

Mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin failed to get the ball rolling for Malaysia when they went down 21-17, 17-21, 11-21 to Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man-Ng Tsz Yau in 49 minutes.

Women’s singles shuttler K. Letshanaa levelled the tie at 1-1 when she fought to a 21-18, 21-18 win over Saloni Samirbhai Mehta.

Hopes of men’s singles player Justin Hoh putting Malaysia ahead were dashed when he lost 19-21, 16-21 to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu.

All eyes were on women’s doubles pair Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing to stop the rot but to no avail, as they lost 17-21, 14-21 to Yeung Nga Ting-Yeung Pui Lam.

With Hong Kong having already sewn up the tie at 3-1, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun defeated Hung Kuei Chun-Lui Chun Wai 21-13, 21-11 to make the scoreline more respectable.

With the defeat, Malaysia find themselves rooted to the bottom of Group B with no points as Indonesia (one point) top the group while Hong Kong (one point) are second.

Indonesia defeated Hong Kong 5-0 yesterday.

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

Malaysia will wrap up their Group B fixtures with a must-win game against Indonesia tomorrow.