Barcelona to host Getafe at Johan Cruyff Stadium amid Camp Nou delays

BARCELONA will host their upcoming La Liga match against Getafe at the Johan Cruyff Stadium this Sunday.

The club continues to use their training ground venue while working to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the Camp Nou reopening.

Barcelona issued a statement on Tuesday confirming their intense efforts to secure these permits in the coming weeks.

The Catalan giants played their first home match of the season at the Johan Cruyff Stadium last Sunday.

They delivered an impressive 6-0 victory over Valencia in that fixture.

This match followed three consecutive away games to start their campaign.

The club plans a partial reopening of Camp Nou with reduced capacity as renovation work continues.

The extensive stadium rebuild is scheduled for full completion in 2026.

The Johan Cruyff Stadium typically hosts Barcelona’s women’s team matches.

This smaller venue has a capacity of approximately 6,000 spectators.

Barcelona initially closed Camp Nou for redevelopment after the 2022-2023 season.

They originally targeted a partial reopening in November 2024.

Construction delays and licensing issues have repeatedly postponed this return date.

The club used Montjuic’s Olympic Stadium for home matches throughout last season.

Barcelona’s massive Camp Nou renovation project carries an estimated cost of 1.5 billion euros. – AFP