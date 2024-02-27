Bayern’s Eberl says previous Alonso pursuit counts for nothing

MUNICH: New Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl said Tuesday that his previous attempt to sign Xabi Alonso for Borussia Moenchengladbach does not necessarily mean the German champions will target the Spaniard.

Bayern on Monday named Eberl as managing director of sport until 2027.

The 50-year-old held similar roles at Borussia Moenchengladbach and RB Leipzig, where he was known for spotting exciting young players.

But Eberl’s first task is to find Bayern a new coach, with Thomas Tuchel set to leave in the summer.

“We have to put the puzzle together, with players and a new coach,“ Eberl told reporters.

Former Bayern midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen coach Alonso, who has his unbeaten side on course for a first-ever Bundesliga title, has been heavily linked with the job.

Eberl tried to bring Alonso to Gladbach in 2021, when he was in charge of Real Sociedad’s B team.

Eberl on Tuesday said he “was not going to comment on names” but admitted he was a long-term admirer of the former Spain international.

“During my talks with Xabi three years ago, he was the coach of the (Real Sociedad) second team.

“He told me it was a touch too early, ‘I have to get some more experience here’, and that’s what I really liked about him.

“But you can’t draw any conclusions between that and today.”

In addition to Alonso, German media have linked former Real Madrid coach and France’s 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane with Bayern.

Eberl said rebuilding the club was “not rocket science” but insisted he is “not the saviour”.

Eberl came through Bayern’s youth system and played one senior match for the club before leaving for Bochum.

“It’s a huge joy for me -- it’s great to come home,“ he said.

A run of three straight losses cost coach Tuchel his job.

Bayern said Tuchel would leave the club “by mutual consent” but the coach told reporters on Saturday he would have liked to stay at the club.

Bayern sit eight points behind Leverkusen with 11 games to play this season and are in danger of a last-16 exit in the Champions League, with a 1-0 deficit after the first leg against Lazio.

Eberl also addressed rumours Canada full-back Alphonso Davies could be on the verge of leaving, with reports suggesting he may sign for Real Madrid.

Davies’ contract expires in 2025.

“Of course it is never nice to lose players for free,“ said Eberl.

“If you can’t achieve an extension, you have to act proactively.” -AFP