ENGLISH club Burnley FC captain Josh Brownhill has confirmed he has no Malaysian ancestry, dismissing speculation about his eligibility for Malaysia’s national team.

The matter has gained attention when Johor Crown Prince Tunku Mahkota Ismail, owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), contacted Brownhill through Instagram direct messages seeking clarification.

The 29-year-old midfielder addressed the rumours on his Instagram story earlier today.

“Just wanted to address the situation of some rumours that have gone around. Unfortunately my only nationality is English and I am not Malaysian as some people may think. I’m not quite sure how this has all started but do want to clear it up, but thanks for the support regardless. Thanks.”

His statement followed social media discussions speculating his potential to play for Harimau Malaya.