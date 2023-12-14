  1. Sport

BWF World Tour finals: Second loss leaves Aaron-Wooi Yik with slim semis hopes

Malaysia’s Soh Wooi Yik (R) hits a return as partner Aaron Chia looks on during their men’s doubles match against China’s Ou Xuanyi and Liu Yuchen at the BWF Badminton World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on December 14, 2023/AFPPixMalaysia’s Soh Wooi Yik (R) hits a return as partner Aaron Chia looks on during their men’s doubles match against China’s Ou Xuanyi and Liu Yuchen at the BWF Badminton World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on December 14, 2023/AFPPix

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik have only a slim chance of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals after going down 21-18, 18-21, 20-22 to China’s Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi in their second Group A match today.

This was the world number three Malaysian’s second defeat in Group A, having lost 16-21, 21-14, 18-21 to Japan’s Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi yesterday.

In today’s match against Yu Chen-Xuan Yi, the Malaysians did well to take the first game 21-18 and even led for a while in the second before succumbing 18-21 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

In the decider, both pairs fought neck-and-neck until 20-20 before Yu Chen-Xuan Yi held their nerves to clinch victory - their third over Aaron-Wooi Yik in six meetings.

In their final group match tomorrow, the national pair face a tough hurdle as they will have to beat China’s world number one pair of Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chan to stand a chance of making the semi-finals.

Based on the tournament format, only the top two pairs from each group will advance to the last four.

For the record, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi had the best achievement among Malaysian men’s doubles pairs at the BWF World Tour Finals when they reached the semi-finals in the previous edition in Thailand. -Bernama

