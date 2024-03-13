Cabinet to discuss next week on Malaysia hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet will discuss next week whether Malaysia will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games following the decision of Australia’s Victoria state not to stage the Games due to escalating costs.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said she does not want to preempt Cabinet discussions, but expressed confidence that the Unity Government will consider the matter reasonably.

“There is a lot of feedback out there, everyone has their views, but I assure you that this government is very responsible with every ringgit of the people’s money.

“We (Unity Government) will ensure money spent yield results for the country,” she said when winding up the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address for the Youth and Sports ministry today.

The fate of the 2026 Commonwealth Games remains uncertain after Victoria in Australia, originally slated to host the 23rd edition, withdrew in July last year due to a significant increase in hosting costs from the initial estimate of AUD2.6 billion (approximately RM8.09 billion) to AUD7 billion (approximately RM21.78 billion).

The state of Victoria is also reported to have agreed to pay AUD380 million for breaching the contract to host the event, scheduled from March 17 to 29, 2026.

Of the 74 countries and territories that are members of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), only England, Canada, Australia, Wales, New Zealand, Jamaica, Scotland, India and Malaysia (1998) have ever hosted the event.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Badminton Association of Malaysia’s (BAM) rejection of the official offer to host the 2026 Thomas and Uber Cups, Hannah clarified that it was not a rejection, but rather BAM was not interested in making a bid.

“Confusion arose on March 12 when the Sports Commissioner claimed that BAM rejected the offer, and that is not true at all. BAM, they do not intend to bid for it, so the question of rejection does not arise,” she said. -Bernama