Cadillac F1 team hires Miami GP president as commercial head

THE new Cadillac Formula One team has announced the appointment of Miami Grand Prix President Tyler Epp as their head of commercial strategy.

General Motors-backed Cadillac will become the sport’s eleventh team next season with Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas and Mexican Sergio Perez.

American executive Epp had managed the Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens since its debut on the calendar in 2022.

“I’ve spent so much of my career in racing, and the past several years helping redefine what American motorsports can be,“ he stated.

“I can’t think of a more exciting and promising opportunity to galvanize our sport in the United States and beyond than this one.”

Epp has been succeeded at the Miami Grand Prix by 28-year-old Katharina Nowak.

Nowak becomes one of only two female presidents of a Formula One event worldwide. – Reuters