Cheetah Cup 2023 platform to find talented Perak footballers

IPOH: Perak FC sees the upcoming 2023 Cheetah Cup football championship, which will begin on Dec 9, as a platform to select reserve players for the team.

Perak FC chairman, Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi (pix) said that Perak FC needs back up football players to continue the team’s legacy and strengthen The Bos Gaurus’ position in the national football arena.

He said that the tournament, formerly known as the Datuk Seri Azim Zabidi Cup and renamed the Cheetah Cup, is the second edition and will become an annual event for Perak FC.

“Grassroots development is crucial; Perak FC have a mission and vision, not only to complete the annual football development programme but more importantly, to produce more young talents.

“All those participating in this tournament will be evaluated by the Perak FC coaching staff, including the Chief of Development and Talent Search (KPPB) of Perak FC, Raja Azlan Shah Raja So’ib, to be absorbed into Perak FC III (President’s Cup) and Perak FC IV (Youth Cup) teams to ensure the continuous progress of Perak football,“ he said at a press conference at the Perak Stadium last night.

Abdul Azim said the 2023 Cheetah Cup is divided into three zones across the state of Perak- Northern Zone, Central Zone, and Southern Zone, and will take place from Dec 9 to 23.

“The tournament involves players aged 17 to 19, with the participation of 24 teams offering prizes of RM10,000 for the champion, RM6,000 for the runner-up, RM4,000 for the third place, and RM2,000 for the fourth place.

“The top eight teams, two from the Northern Zone, three from the Central Zone, and three more from the Southern Zone, will compete in the Champions League on Dec 31 at the Perak Football Complex, Chemor,“ he said.

For the Northern Zone, the tournament will take place at the Advanced Technology Training Institute (ADTEC) Taiping on Dec 9, involving six teams - Manjung United, ADTEC FC, Legasi Setiakawan FC, MR8 FC, Batu Kurau FC, and Pencinta Setia FC.

For the Central Zone on Dec 16 at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP), nine teams will compete: Ashby Rovers, USAS FC, MHA FC, KB Young Pro, PUKEP FC, Elephant Village FC, Manjung Predators FC, Anderson All Stars, and Ipoh Unity Recreation Club (IURC).

The Southern Zone will feature SKTT FC, KB Sitiawan City, Silver MAYC FC, Lumut Wanderers FC, SEMETRO FC, and Prima United on Dec 23 at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Kampus Lama, Tanjung Malim. -Bernama