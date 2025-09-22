Christian Horner leaves Red Bull F1 team after agreeing huge pay-off

CHRISTIAN Horner has officially departed Red Bull Racing after reportedly agreeing a substantial financial settlement with the Formula One team.

The 51-year-old team principal, who guided Red Bull to eight drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles, was dismissed from his role in July.

His contract, originally set to continue until 2030, has now been terminated, allowing him to potentially return to the sport as early as next season.

British media reports indicate Horner will receive up to £80 million, equivalent to $107 million, as part of his exit package.

Oracle Red Bull Racing confirmed the departure in an official statement released on Monday.

Horner described his time leading the team as an “honour and privilege” in his own comments.

“When we started in 2005, none of us could have imagined the journey ahead -- the championships, the races, the people, the memories,“ he reflected.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team, breaking records and reaching heights no one would ever believe were possible, and I will forever carry that with me.”

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of corporate projects and investments, expressed gratitude for Horner’s “exceptional work” over two decades.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1,“ Mintzlaff stated.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

Horner was initially suspended from “operational duties” on July 9, following allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague 17 months earlier.

The Englishman was exonerated twice by Red Bull GmbH, the team’s parent company, with his wife Geri Halliwell publicly supporting him throughout the process.

Internal team tensions reportedly grew during this period, leading to several senior staff departures and a decline in on-track performance.

Max Verstappen has secured the past four drivers’ championships for Red Bull, equalling Sebastian Vettel’s dominant streak between 2010 and 2013.

Verstappen, who won Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, currently holds third position in this season’s championship standings. – AFP