MALAYSIA are eager to kick off their Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign on a high note as they take on Nepal in their Group F opener at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here tomorrow night.

National head coach Peter Cklamovski today expressed his excitement and confidence ahead of the crucial encounter.

“We’re excited about tomorrow. From our perspective, the focus is all about what we do as a team. We’ve prepared well.

“I want to acknowledge and thank His Royal Highness TMJ (Regent of Johor) for supporting us one million per cent in terms of the facilities provided to us, the hotel, the camps. Without him, it’s not possible,” the 46-year-old Australian told a pre-match press conference here.

Cklamovski, who was announced as the Harimau Malaya head coach last December, also highlighted the positive atmosphere in the team’s training camp, praising the players’ hunger for improvement and their commitment to the team’s philosophy.

“I’ve enjoyed the camp immensely. I’ve seen a group of players hungry to improve every day and that’s a really good approach to have for everybody, me included. Get better every day, that’s what we want to do.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the players, laying down foundations of principles of our game, concepts of our game, which will make us a strong team,” he said.

Cklamovski emphasised that team performance rather than individual milestones remains the focus of his first match with the squad, saying it is important to make the nation proud and excite fans with their style of play.

He also acknowledged Nepal’s 1-0 victory against Singapore in a recent international friendly, noting that Nepal will provide tough opposition but Malaysia remain committed to their style of play.

“I focus on how we want to play and what team we want to be. But their victory against Singapore shows they’re going to be a tough opponent. They’re going to come here with confidence and motivation to get a result.

“Am I expecting a perfect game from us? No, but if we can get our performance as a team right, with our concepts, our principles in play, show the football we want to play, the result will follow,” he said.

He confirmed that midfielder Natxo Insa has been ruled out after being placed on an individual rehabilitation plan.

He said the decision was made shortly after assessing the player’s physical condition, adding that while Natxo has not trained in camp, he remains in decent shape and is focused on his recovery.

Ranked 132nd by FIFA, Malaysia hold a better position than Nepal, who sit at 175th.

Apart from Nepal, Malaysia will also play Vietnam and Laos in Group F, with only the group winner securing a spot in the final round, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia.