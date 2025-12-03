INDONESIAN football is undergoing a major transformation with the appointment of Jordi Cruyff as technical advisor and the naturalisation of three international players, bolstering the national team ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Cruyff, a former Barcelona and Manchester United player, who was introduced at a press conference in Jakarta on Tuesday, expressed his excitement about Indonesia’s football potential.

“We feel the immense passion for football in Indonesia, and this is crucial for achieving ambitious goals. With the right strategy, we can realise that potential,” he said, according to a statement from the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI).

Arriving in Jakarta this week, Cruyff will focus on revamping the national team’s tactics, coaching methods, and long-term development strategies.

In a separate development, Joey Mathijs Pelupessy, Dean Ruben James, and Emil Audero Mulyadi officially became Indonesian citizens after taking their oaths at the Indonesian Embassy in Rome on Monday.

PSSI has expressed confidence that the naturalisation of these players will significantly strengthen the squad, particularly ahead of their upcoming fixtures against Australia and Bahrain.

Pelupessy plays for Lommel SK in Belgium, James for Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Eredivisie, and Audero for Palermo FC in Italy.

PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir stated: “This will add depth to the national team, offering more options and tactical flexibility for Coach Patrick Kluivert.”

Indonesia is set to face Australia on March 20 in Sydney, followed by a home match against Bahrain on March 25 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Central Jakarta.

With Cruyff’s appointment and the inclusion of the new citizens, Indonesia’s national team is poised for a brighter future on the international stage.