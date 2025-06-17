A yellow card to Mohammad Fitri Saari in Malaysia’s Group B heartbreaking 4-3 defeat against New Zealand at the FIH Nations Cup 2025 yesterday was a costly mistake, according to Speedy Tigers head coach Sarjit Singh.

The experienced Fitri should have stayed out of trouble to keep Malaysia’s momentum alive in their hunt for a semi-final spot, Sarjit said.

“Hopefully, the boys know. I hope Fitri knows. I mean as a senior player you need to watch out on that because the team needs you. Because you are one of the main players in the team, but I don’t want to blame anybody,” he told reporters after the match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil here last night.

A yellow card means a five-minute suspension, while a green card sidelines a player for two minutes.

Defender Faiz Helmi Jali admitted that playing a man down disrupted Malaysia’s flow, especially when they were controlling the game.

“It was a small slip-up. We were down to 10 players for nearly 15 minutes, and it was tough to hold the line. Spaces opened up, and New Zealand pounced. That yellow card really shifted the game.

“We’re fired up now. We’ve yet to taste victory on home soil, so no matter what happens between Pakistan and New Zealand, we’re going all out to win our last game,” Faiz Helmi said.

Goalkeeper Mohd Hafizuddin Othman shared that the suspensions made his job tougher, facing a barrage of attacks from New Zealand, especially in the final quarter.

“We had a 3-0 lead at home, but those cards changed everything. Against a side like New Zealand, turnovers and open spaces hurt us badly,” he said.

Malaysia, who led 3-0 at one stage, lost their grip after yellow cards to Fitri Saari (44th minute) and Muhajir Abdul Rauf (52nd minute), plus a green card to Syed Syafiq Syed Cholan (40th minute). New Zealand capitalised, firing in four goals (44’, 45’, 46’, 52’).

The loss leaves Malaysia with one point, sitting third in Group B. They now face a must-win showdown against bottom-placed Japan on Wednesday, while hoping Pakistan (four points) stumbles heavily against group leaders New Zealand (six points).

Only the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals, with the bottom two fighting for fifth to eighth place.