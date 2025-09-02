BACHOK: Muay Thai continues to solidify its position as a premier combat sport, with an increasing number of young people showing interest in it.

The Duo Antarabangsa 2025 Muay Thai Championship in Kelantan demonstrated its growing popularity, garnering over 140,000 live views on social media and attracting approximately 10,000 spectators at the event venue.

Recognised as a martial art that tests both physical and mental endurance, Muay Thai is not just about action in the ring but also serves as a platform for local talent to step onto a larger stage.

The event sponsor, Wan Afiq Amirul Wan Roslan, said the overwhelming response proves that Muay Thai is gaining traction among local enthusiasts.

“I am deeply moved by this tremendous support. All the fights were intense, featuring professional fighters such as Jordan Boy, Izat Zaki, and Syam Anak Kapak,“ he told Bernama after the championship at Padang KRT Beris Kubur Besar here last night.

Meanwhile, national Muay Thai athlete Putra Abdullah Mahmoud, 20, renowned for his aggressive knee and elbow strike combinations, stole the spotlight by defeating his opponent, Sabri Thaivisix from Terengganu, in the 62-kilogramme category.

His victory secured him the Duo Antarabangsa Championship belt, further cementing his reputation as one of the promising local fighters with the potential to compete internationally.

The championship featured seven teams with 14 professional fighters, each showcasing their skill and agility in the art of Muay Thai.