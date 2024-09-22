Ee Yi celebrates promising partnership with Yew Sin at China Open

KUALA LUMPUR: Professional men’s doubles player Teo Ee Yi praised his partnership with Ong Yew Sin at the China Open, describing it as a promising comeback after a nearly five-month break.

However, Ee Yi acknowledged that there are still several areas they need to refine as they gear up for future tournaments.

“I think we did well in this tournament. After resting for four to five months, we returned and made it to the semi-finals.

“I think it’s quite positive for us and we have no regrets. We will take the lessons learned from today’s game to heart and focus on improving,” he said in an audio shared by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Yesterday, Malaysian badminton fans’ hopes of seeing Yew Sin and Ee Yi in the China Open final were dashed after the pair lost to China’s He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu.

In the semi-final at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre, Yew Sin and Ee Yi lost in straight sets, 18-21, 11-21, in just 43 minutes.

Ji Ting-Xiang Yu will face Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani in today’s final.