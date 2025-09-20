  1. Sport

Emmanuel Wanyonyi wins world 800m gold in championship record time

theSun Sport
  • 2025-09-20 10:05 PM
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 800m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 20, 2025. Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi crosses the line to win gold in the final ahead of Algeria's Djamel Sedjati who wins silver and Canada's Marco Arop who wins bronze - REUTERSPIX

KENYA’S Emmanuel Wanyonyi delivered a superb gun-to-tape victory to win the world 800 metres gold in a championship record on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has been the form man in the event all season and executed a front-running strategy despite his stated dislike for it.

He began to tire on the final straight but had just enough left to hold off Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati in a time of one minute and 41.86 seconds.

Sedjati took silver in 1:41.90, an upgrade from his bronze medal performance at the Paris Olympics.

Canada’s defending champion Marco Arop, who won silver at the Olympics, battled through strongly for bronze in 1:41.95.

Ireland’s Cian McPhillips finished an impressive fourth in an Irish national record of 1:42.15. – Reuters