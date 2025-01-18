End of the road for Soon Huat-Shevon, Pearly-Thinaah in India Open semis

NATIONAL mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie went down fighting 21-18, 19-21, 9-21 to China’s Jiang Zhenbang-Wei Yaxin in the semi-finals of the India Open badminton championships today.

The husband-and-wife combination of Soon Huat-Shevon fought valiantly for 51 minutes before succumbing to the world number two-ranked China pair at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

The same fate befell Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah in the women’s doubles semi-finals, with inconsistency leading to the Malaysians’ downfall.

The top Malaysian women’s doubles pair lost 18-21, 18-21 to South Korea’s Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong.

“It’s the same problem... consistency was not there. Still too rushed to kill the shots and didn’t really enjoy the process. That is the mistake we always make again and again,” said Pearly in an audio clip shared with reporters.