Erik ten Hag slams Leverkusen over shock sacking after two games

ERIK TEN HAG has strongly criticised Bayer Leverkusen’s management following his abrupt dismissal just two Bundesliga matches into his tenure as head coach.

The Dutchman described the decision as a complete surprise despite media speculation about his position over the weekend.

Ten Hag’s management agency quoted him stating that parting ways with a coach after just two league matches is unprecedented.

Leverkusen began their title defence with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim before surrendering a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at Werder Bremen.

His sole victory came in the German Cup with a 4-0 win against lower-league side Grossaspach.

Reports indicated ten Hag had rapidly lost support from both players and club executives including CEO Fernando Carro.

Sporting director Simon Rolfes admitted hiring ten Hag as Xabi Alonso’s replacement had been a mistake.

Ten Hag expressed deep regret that management refused to grant him the necessary time and trust for team rebuilding.

He emphasised that constructing a cohesive new squad requires careful development following the departure of key players.