Ex-NSC DG Abdul Rashid named CEO of MASOC for ASEAN Para Games 2027

KUALA LUMPUR: Former National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Abdul Rashid Yaakub has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Malaysia SEA Games Organising Committee (MASOC) and ASEAN Para Games 2027.

The announcement was made by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh in a Facebook post today.

Hannah said Abdul Rashid’s appointment takes effect today, and his main responsibility will be to lead the secretariat in coordinating all aspects of preparations for the biennial regional games.

“Abdul Rashid, 61, has extensive experience in Malaysian sports, having been directly involved for over 37 years and holding various positions in the NSC before retiring as director-general in early April 2025.

“He also played a key role in assisting MASOC in management during Malaysia’s previous hosting of the SEA Games in 2017,” she said.

In addition to Kuala Lumpur, the 2027 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games will also be co-hosted by three other states, namely Sarawak, Penang and Johor.