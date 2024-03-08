First gold for the neutral athletes at Paris games

PARIS: Trampoline gymnast Ivan Litvinovich has become the first Paris Olympics gold medallist from the 31 Russian and Belarusian athletes allowed to compete as Authorised Neutral Athletes (AIN).

Belarusian Litvinovich got back-to-back gold ahead of Chinese athletes Wang Zisai and Yan Langyu, according to German news agency, dpa.

A special anthem was played for the winner at the medal ceremony as the Russians and Belarusians must compete without any national symbols in Paris, and after a strict vetting process in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya of Belarus had earlier won silver in the women’s trampoline.

The neutral athletes from Russia are also assured of a medal because Mirra Adreeva and Diana Shnaider have reached the women’s doubles final, it aded.