Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez arrested after stabbing incident in Indianapolis

FORMER NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was arrested in hospital on Saturday for his role in an incident in Indianapolis where he was apparently stabbed.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that after investigation and consultation with prosecutors, Sanchez was arrested for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.

All charges are misdemeanours.

IMPD confirmed Sanchez remains in hospital and has not been booked into the Adult Detention Center.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Police noted that an arrest is merely an accusation and Sanchez should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to cover Sunday’s Colts-Raiders NFL game for Fox Sports.

The broadcaster confirmed he was recovering in hospital in stable condition on Saturday without elaborating on his injuries.

TMZ Sports reported that Sanchez was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis shortly after midnight.

IMPD confirmed an incident involving two adult males resulted in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds.

Sanchez, 38, was selected fifth overall in the 2009 NFL draft by the New York Jets.

He helped the Jets reach the AFC championship game in each of his first two seasons.

His eight-year NFL career also included playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Washington. – AFP