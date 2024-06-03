French Open: Two Malaysian men’s doubles pairs through to second round

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysian men’s doubles pairs advanced to the second round of the 2024 French Open Badminton championships after winning their respective first-round matches held today.

In the action at the Arena Porte de la Chapelle, Paris, Malaysia’s men’s doubles pair Tee Kai Wun-Man Wei Chong became the first representatives of the country to move into the round of 16 after easily defeating Canadian pair Kevin Lee-Ty Alexander Lindeman 21-16, 21-8 in a 25-minute match.

Kai Wun-Wei Chong will face the top-seeds in the tournament Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty from India, who advanced to the next round after defeating Malaysia’s professional pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-13, 24-22.

Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, became the country’s second representatives to advance into the round of 16 after their German opponents Mark Lamsfuss-Marvin Seidel withdrew when the match was tied 12-12 in the first set.

Awaiting Aaron-Wooi Yik is Taiwanese pair Lee Fang-chih-Lee Fang-jen, who advanced after defeating another Malaysian pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani 21-19 and 21-17.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s women’s singles player Goh Jin Wei was eliminated in the first round after losing to China’s Wang Zhiyi 21-10 and 21-14.-Bernama