YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has expressed concern over the increasing instances of former national athletes being “lured” to offer their services in other countries.

Although disappointed with the situation, she, however, did not rule out the possibility that this could be due to the failure to fully implement attractive salary schemes for coaches, adding that there is a need for support from corporate firms to further improve offers for coaching athletes in the country.

Earlier, former national diver Wendy Ng Yan Yee began a new chapter in her career after being appointed as a talent development coach under Singapore Aquatics for their diving team.

“Frankly, I am sad to see Wendy leave the Federal Territories (as a coach). In fact, it’s not just Wendy as many other (former) gymnasts have also left for Singapore. When we look at the currency exchange, it does seem more attractive.

“We can’t stop them from going (abroad) to gain experience. What is important now is that the salary scheme in Malaysia must be attractive. We also want to lure them (the former athletes) to come back and stay here,” she told reporters at the ceremony to hand over the basketball court facilities upgrading project in Bukit Maluri here today.

Hannah said the situation is extremely worrying and, if not comprehensively addressed, could cast doubts on the ability of the domestic sports industry to remain competitive.

“For example, squash has the same problem with China stepping up efforts to shine in the sport. (Former national squash player) Ong Beng Hee has gone there, so I hope the existing coaches will not leave Malaysia to go elsewhere.

“Sports is a greatly competitive industry and other countries are busy investing in sports. We have to invest because I have asked the corporate firms for assistance,” she said.

Besides Wendy, the local sports industry has suffered a blow after several former athletes left to ply their trade as coaches abroad, including the likes of former shuttlers Wong Choong Han, Tan Bin Shen and Jeremy Gan.