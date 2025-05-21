YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh congratulated Malaysia’s top junior golfer Mirabel Ting who was awarded the 2025 ANNIKA Award, which honours the most outstanding female collegiate golfer in the United States.

Hannah said the award as a special one as the winner is voted by players, coaches and the golf media, a testament to the recognition of Mirabel’s talent from the golfing fraternity.

“Mirabel, who hails from Miri, is also ranked second on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), a firm indication that she is destined for big things in her career. Well done Mirabel, keep doing Malaysia proud!,“ she said on her official Facebook post today.

Earlier, Mirabel became the first Asian to receive the prestigious Annika Award, a day after finishing runner-up at the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship in California.

Named after 72-time LPGA Tour winner Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Commission to acknowledge the top female collegiate golfer at the end of each season, akin to the Haskins Award presented by Stifel which recognizes the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

The previous winners of the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel are Ingrid Lindblad (Sweden – 2024), Rose Zhang (USA – 2022, 2023), Rachel Heck (USA – 2021), Natalie Srinivasan (USA – 2020), Maria Fassi (Mexico – 2018, 2019), Leona Maguire (Ireland -2015, 2017), Bronte Law (England – 2016) and Alison Lee (USA – 2014).