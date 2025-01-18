KLANG: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) are in talks with the Sime Darby Property group to extend the lease for the use of the Bayuemas Cricket Oval as the official cricket venue in the country.

Its Minister, Hannah Yeoh said the venue is strategically located in the Klang Valley and most suited to be the sport’s official venue.

“The Bayuemas location is being upgraded by the MCA. If we look at the surroundings, it is very suitable as it’s near the Klang Valley. We hope this place will continue to play host to world-class events.

“It is the property of Sime Darby. The association and I are holding talks with Sime Darby to see how we can have longer terms or extensions so that their investment can be used for a long time,” she said.

She said this at the launch of the national Under-19 squad for the Under-19 Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup, starting at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval here today until Feb 2.

Meanwhile, MCA president Mohammed Iqbal Ali Kassim hopes cricket will get its own home ground as the sport is seen to be developing well in the country.

“I hope the government will pay more attention (to the sport) and, for a start, if possible we can get our own land (for the development of a cricket stadium)... this is good because many other sports have their own home grounds, but we don’t.

“We have lobbied for this and, hopefully, in the next two years, we will see something good. RM1 million will just be spent away, but our own venue will remain,” he said.

Earlier, Hannah presented the jerseys to the national women’s Under-19 squad, who have been drawn in Group A, dubbed the “Group of Death”.

Malaysia will kick start their campaign against Sri Lanka tomorrow (Jan 19), followed by defending champions India on Tuesday (Jan 21) and the West Indies on Thursday (Jan 23).