Hannah proud of Malaysian lawn bowls athletes’ global success

YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh expressed pride in the achievements of the national lawn bowls athletes, who have brought recognition to Malaysia on the international stage.

She highlighted their outstanding rankings, which have caught the attention of the National Sports Council (MSN), leading to the inclusion of lawn bowls athletes in the Podium Programme.

“I am extremely proud of our lawn bowls athletes and their achievements. Their strong rankings are a testament to the hard work of their coaches, who have successfully developed many talented players,” she said.

“MSN has agreed to include lawn bowls athletes in the Podium Programme, fulfilling the aspirations of the Malaysian Lawn Bowls Federation (PLBM) to secure continuous support for their athletes,” she said during the PLBM’s breaking of fast event at the Bukit Kiara Lawn Bowls Arena tonight.

During the event, Yeoh also pledged an additional RM30,000 in funding to PLBM to further its efforts in promoting lawn bowls and educating the public about the sport. This follows an RM20,000 contribution made last year.

Also present at the event were PLBM president Datuk Awalan Abdul Aziz and world champion Nor Farah Ain Abdullah, who brought glory to Malaysia by becoming the world’s number one player earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Yeoh reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting PLBM in acquiring new equipment in preparation for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

She also urged corporate sponsors to consider backing the sport, highlighting PLBM’s strong track record.

“This is a well-managed sports federation worthy of support. I encourage corporations looking for a sport to sponsor to reach out to them,” she said.