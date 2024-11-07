CARLSBERG GOLF CLASSIC (CGC) is back, reaffirming its status as Malaysia’s largest and longest-running amateur golf series. This prestigious event continues to be the most soughtafter amateur tourney, boasting an impressive RM2.7 million worth of premium prizes.

CGC offers an inviting entry into the world of golf, allowing amateur golfers to enjoy their favourite brew in a social and fun competition, both on and off the course.

This year, CGC will be held across 32 golf clubs nationwide, seeking 32 Nett and Gross Champions respectively, throughout June till October 2024. The tournament kicks off with its first leg at the Bukit Jawi Golf Resort in Penang on 15 June, setting the tone for a season filled with thrilling matchups and outstanding sportsmanship.

“Carlsberg Malaysia is thrilled to host Carlsberg Golf Classic once again. This tournament not only celebrates the spirit of competition but also brings together golf enthusiasts for a series of #BestWithCarlsberg golfing experiences. We look forward to another successful year of amazing golf, camaraderie, and of course, the enjoyment of our finest brews,” said Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

Elevating the tournament’s prestige, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia continues its support by offering two units of the Mercedes-Benz EQA, each valued at RM296,888, as hole-in-one prizes at the National Finals. This luxurious prize underscores the tournament’s commitment to providing unparalleled rewards for its participants.

During the Qualifying Rounds, golfers will compete for an impressive array of top-tier prizes, including a TaylorMade Sport Modern Cart Bag worth RM1,490 paired with a TaylorMade QI Diamana Blue Irons Set retailing at RM7,600, an adidas Dress Like a PRO package valued at RM5,000, a RM3,170 Garmin R10 Portable Launch Monitor, and a year’s supply of Carlsberg beers.

Additionally, CGC proudly welcomes two new sponsors: Vespa and Le Botanical. Vespa is generously sponsoring two classic prizes: a Vespa Primavera, valued at RM19,900, for any golfer achieving a holeinone during the 32 Qualifying Rounds, and a Vespa Sprint, valued at RM20,500, for a hole-in-one at the National Finals.

Set to be an exceptional golfing experience for golfers and fans alike, visit https://www.facebook.com/CarlsbergMalaysia to find out more about the campaign. ‘Like’ and ‘Follow’ @CarlsbergMY on Facebook and Instagram for the latest activities and giveaways.

At Carlsberg Malaysia, we advocate responsible consumption, always remember if you drink, don’t drive – #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY.